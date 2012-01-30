Digi-Key signs LEMO

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and LEMO have signed an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute LEMO’s product worldwide.

“Engineers are continually faced with the need for connectors to meet the challenges presented in a variety of applications,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key’s vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical products. “LEMO is a leader in meeting this demand with the design and manufacture of their push-pull connectors and we are pleased to offer their products to our global customers.”



“LEMO strives to achieve the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction,” said Dean Pohwala, general manager, LEMO USA, Inc. “With the addition of Digi-Key, we can now offer customers extended customer service delivered with technical expertise, professionalism and speed. We are very happy to have Digi-Key as part of our distribution network and we look forward to a very successful partnership.”