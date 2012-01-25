Components | January 25, 2012
Maxwell signs up with Pana-Pacific
Maxwell Technologies inks agreement with Pana-Pacific to distribute its new ultracapacitor-based engine start module for trucks.
Maxwell Technologies has entered into a one-year agreement with Pana-Pacific to distribute Maxwell's new ultracapacitor-based Engine Start Module (ESM) in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
"Pana-Pacific has a long history and great reputation as an integrator in the commercial vehicle market and we're very pleased to be working with them to make our new Engine Start Module widely available to owner operators and fleets," said Van Andrews, Maxwell's senior vice president, sales and marketing. "Through the agreement, buyers are now able to walk into any heavy-duty truck dealership in the U.S., Canada or Mexico and get the Engine Start Module right off the shelf or order it."
"The new Engine Start Module is a very promising and benefit packed product that's brand new to the commercial vehicle industry," said John Trenberth, president of Pana-Pacific. "Pana-Pacific is very excited about our new distribution agreement with Maxwell Technologies because we're known for bringing valuable new technologies like the Engine Start Module to the industry."
