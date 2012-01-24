Arrow signs global distribution deal

Exar Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Under the agreement, Arrow customers will have access to Exar's portfolio of power management and interface components, communications products, storage optimization solutions, network security and applied service processors. Arrow has been Exar's channel partner in Europe.



"With over 40 years of experience in analog, mixed-signal and digital technology that meets the needs of the evolving connected world, Exar is a valued addition to our linecard," said Jeff Eastman, senior vice president of global supplier marketing and asset management for Arrow."