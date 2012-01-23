Murata establishes branch in Hefei (China)

Passive component manufacturer has established a new branch of Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Murata's sales company in China, in Hefei.

Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., one of the sales companies of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in China, recently established the Hefei Branch, which started operating on January 18.



The company established four branches in the Chinese interior in FY2011, in Chongqing, Xi'an, Wuhan and Hefei. Together with the Chengdu Branch already established, Murata now has five sales offices in interior China.



Murata has previously marketed primarily white goods and automotive goods in Hefei, but recently that city, like other major interior cities, is seeing a particularly noticeable manufacturing shift from the coast. Demand can be expected to expand even more in the future, and for this reason Murata considers it a very important area for our business development in Greater China and has decided to set up the new branch there.



The branch will sell Murata Group products and provide services mainly for customers in the Anhui Province area.