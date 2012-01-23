Bombardier selects Maxwell Technologies

Bombardier selects Maxwell Technologies' ultracapacitors for Rail Transit Braking Energy Recuperation System.

Bombardier Transportation has selected Maxwell ultracapacitors as the energy storage element of the Bombardier EnerGstor braking energy recuperation system.



Each stationary "wayside" EnerGstor unit incorporates an ultracapacitor array that is capable of storing up to two kilowatt hours of electrical energy generated by a rail vehicle's braking energy recuperation system. Recuperative braking is accomplished by running the vehicle's electric motor backwards to stop the vehicle with the motor's resistance. An electric motor running backwards also acts as an electric energy generator or dynamo that converts kinetic energy into electrical energy that can be stored for future use.



The ultracapacitor-based energy storage unit captures and stores energy that otherwise would be wasted in a conventional, friction-based, braking system. Ultracapacitors also provide extremely long operational life in the demanding public transit environment and function normally at extreme temperatures, contributing to system reliability and reduced operating expenses.



"Bombardier Transportation has developed an innovative energy storage system that enhances the efficiency and reliability of rail transit operations," said David Schramm, Maxwell's president and chief executive officer. "This opportunity to work closely with a world leader in transportation technology is helping us to better meet the requirements of electric and hybrid vehicles and continue developing products that deliver superior performance and value."