Arrow Electronics to buy TechTurn

Arrow Electronics announced today that it will buy TechTurn, a provider of electronics asset disposition (EAD) services based in Austin, Texas.

"We are very excited to have the TechTurn team join the Arrow family. This acquisition will strengthen our existing portfolio of services and is a continuation of our global strategy to expand into faster growing services that span the full lifecycle of technology and complement our core businesses," said Paul J. Reilly, executive vice president, finance and operations and chief financial officer of Arrow Electronics.



TechTurn has 135 employees and sales that are expected to exceed $50 million in 2012.