Despite Bright Spots, Slow Consumer Market Recovery

The consumer cable assembly market grew an impressive 30% in 2010, to $5.9 billion, after declining 21.4% in 2009. It’s hard to call this an upswing, however, as the consumer market will face an interesting economic climate in 2012.

The companies that Bishop tracks in this market segment grew an average of 1.6% in the first three quarters of 2011 over the first three quarters of 2010, and the combined net income was a mere 0.3% (down 92% year-over-year). Of the 13 market sectors that Bishop tracks, Consumer saw the second-slowest rate of growth.



Although retail sales were up this past holiday season, year-over-year, the struggling world economies are still heavily impacting this market. The consumer market includes entertainment electronics, such as TVs, games, and music players; home electronics, such as exercise equipment; consumer electronics, including major appliances; and personal electronics, such as hair dryers. In tough times, these are items that consumers can do without. more