Heilind acquires Kotek Eletro Eletronica

Heilind acquires Brazilian distributor Kotek Eletro Eletronica

Heilind Electronics, Inc., North America's largest distributor of electronic interconnect products, acquires Kotek Eletro Eletronica Ltda, a distributor of electronic components in Brazil.



"We are very pleased to be expanding into South America and making Kotek and its employees part of the Heilind family," said Robert W. Clapp, President of Heilind Electronics. "Kotek's leadership in customer service and technical support will greatly enhance Heilind's ability to support our South American customers."



Kotek is a privately held company serving electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers from its Sao Paulo headquarters.



"We at Kotek are excited to be joining Heilind Electronics, the world's leading distributor of connectors and electromechanical products," said Carlos Oliva, Kotek Director. "We look forward to offering Heilind's best-in-class inventory and supply chain solutions to Kotek's customers."