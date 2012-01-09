TDK-Lambda UK granted patent

TDK-Lambda UK granted patent for new power supply topology.

TDK-Lambda UK’s Zero Voltage Switching Converter (ZVSC) UK patent application has been approved for grant by the UK Intellectual Property Office.



“There is an ongoing push for power supply manufacturers to develop smaller, more feature-rich products,” explains Andy Skinner, Chief Technology Officer at TDK-Lambda UK. “Since the use of an EMC filter can represent a significant percent of the overall volume of the unit, reduction of the common-mode noise flowing back into the power source is a key criterion for a more compact design.”



In essence, the ZVSC topology uses a half-bridge switching circuit with additional noise cancelling circuitry to reduce conducted common-mode noise. Since noise is reduced, a much smaller EMC filter is needed for the power supply to comply with EMC regulations, thus achieving a compact, high power density unit. TDK-Lambda’s NV300 uses such a topology, achieving a power density of 8.3W/in3.