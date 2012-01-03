Mouser distributes Cellergy

Mouser Electronics announces global distribution agreement with Cellergy Ltd.

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced a global distribution agreement with Cellergy Ltd, a first-class manufacturer of supercapacitors for low-voltage, high- current, high-capacity applications.



"We are pleased to add Cellergy to our lineup of supercapacitors, giving design engineers access to Cellergy's high-performing products,” says Andy Kerr, Mouser Vice President of Passives. “With Cellergy’s unique products targeting key markets for Mouser, we anticipate what is sure to be a valuable partnership.”



“Cellergy is very excited to be entering a relationship with Mouser Electronics, a distributor respected highly by the design engineering community,” states Menachem Gilad, CEO of Cellergy. “We are in the constant process of improving in order to better serve customers with our products. Now that Mouser is distributing our line of supercapacitors, we are optimistic about our mutual ability to give design engineers exactly what they need.”