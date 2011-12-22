Rutronik and Murata expand cooperation

Rutronik and Murata expand franchise across Europe.

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now distributing Murata active and passive components as well as components produced by Murata Power Solutions throughout Europe.



Before now, the cooperation between the two companies had been limited to central Europe, France, Denmark and Eastern Europe.



“We are delighted to announce that we now represent one of our most important partners in the passive sector as well as a technology and market leader in high cap MLCCs, resonators and inductors across Europe,” says Markus Zühlke, Marketing Director Passive Components at Rutronik.



“We are confident that this step will enable us to achieve disproportionate growth, thereby further increasing our strong market share in passive components.”