Farnell signs Peccater

Farnell signs exclusive distribution agreement with Peccater.

Farnell has secured an exclusive distribution agreement with electrical / electronic equipment safety product specialist Peccater. Farnell will offer the company’s innovative Thermiac devices that provide a unique solution to protect against equipment damage and fire risks caused by overheating when operating temperatures exceed 80ºC.



Unlike conventional circuit protection devices, Thermiac devices become a non-reversible closed circuit in the event of a fault, allowing the driving of trips or warning features such as audible alarms. Extremely small in size, Thermiac devices are available with 3 V and 220 V ratings in both axial leaded and surface mount formats. They can be crimped or fastened in place; axial leaded parts may also be soldered.