Components | December 06, 2011
Harting posts increase in revenues
Harting posts significant increase in revenues – 16.5 % up on the previous year.
The Harting Technology Group, headquartered in Espelkamp in eastern Westphalia, posted revenues of €481 million in the last financial year. This signifies an increase in revenues of 16.5 % compared to the previous year (€413 million). “We set ambitious targets for the financial year and have exceeded our own expectations,” as Dietmar Harting stated the press conference on the annual financial statements held on December 5, 2011 in Espelkamp.
The products and solutions of the Espelkamp-based family owned and managed company are used worldwide in all sectors of industry. Connectivity & Networks. ranks as the division generating the most revenues.
Global revenue growth – significant increases in Germany
The Harting Technology Group’s groundbreaking developments are highly successful internationally. Growth in revenues was posted in all regions in the previous financial year. Positive developments in the engineering, energy, robotics and automation sectors have contributed significantly to these gains.
Developments in Germany, where revenues rose by 24 % and totaled €181 million (previous year: €146 million), were particularly pleasing for Harting. Revenues in Europe excluding Germany climbed from €140 million to €163 million, a rise of 16.4 %. Revenues of €44 million were generated in the Americas region (USA, South America and Canada) in the previous financial year which represents an 18.9 % increase (previous year: €37 million). Revenue growth was also posted again in Asia. Harting turned over €93 million here (previous year: €89 million), increasing revenues by 4.5 %.
Global workforce expansion
Harting created 301 new jobs worldwide in the previous financial year, the vast majority of which are located in the Mühlenkreis district. As at the reporting date on September 30, 2011, Harting had a total global workforce of 3,394. This signifies an overall increase of 301 employees compared to the previous year (3,093 employees).
Harting now employs 1,872 staff at its Mühlenkreis locations which is 212 more than in the previous year (1,660 employees). The headcount at the global national subsidiaries rose from 1,433 to 1,522. The expansion primarily concerned manufacturing and research and development.
Investment in technology – new quality center in Espelkamp – stabilizing anticipated revenues at a high level
In the current financial year, Harting is investing over €8 million in total in the construction of a quality and technology center which will be located at the heart of the manufacturing site in Espelkamp. It will be the workplace of the staff of the Central Quality and Technology Department whose tasks range from the development of new technologies to product qualification, which involves the testing, analysis and release of products in the certified, in-house laboratory.
For the coming year, the Harting Technology Group has set itself the goal of stabilizing global revenues at their current high levels. “The global economy is subject to constant fluctuations to which we as a company must react rapidly, flexibly and, above all, with foresight. Dealing with these fluctuations while at the same time keeping sight of the opportunities that will arise for us in future and how we can take advantage of these developments is the challenge we face on a daily basis,” as Dietmar Harting pointed out.
The products and solutions of the Espelkamp-based family owned and managed company are used worldwide in all sectors of industry. Connectivity & Networks. ranks as the division generating the most revenues.
Global revenue growth – significant increases in Germany
The Harting Technology Group’s groundbreaking developments are highly successful internationally. Growth in revenues was posted in all regions in the previous financial year. Positive developments in the engineering, energy, robotics and automation sectors have contributed significantly to these gains.
Developments in Germany, where revenues rose by 24 % and totaled €181 million (previous year: €146 million), were particularly pleasing for Harting. Revenues in Europe excluding Germany climbed from €140 million to €163 million, a rise of 16.4 %. Revenues of €44 million were generated in the Americas region (USA, South America and Canada) in the previous financial year which represents an 18.9 % increase (previous year: €37 million). Revenue growth was also posted again in Asia. Harting turned over €93 million here (previous year: €89 million), increasing revenues by 4.5 %.
Global workforce expansion
Harting created 301 new jobs worldwide in the previous financial year, the vast majority of which are located in the Mühlenkreis district. As at the reporting date on September 30, 2011, Harting had a total global workforce of 3,394. This signifies an overall increase of 301 employees compared to the previous year (3,093 employees).
Harting now employs 1,872 staff at its Mühlenkreis locations which is 212 more than in the previous year (1,660 employees). The headcount at the global national subsidiaries rose from 1,433 to 1,522. The expansion primarily concerned manufacturing and research and development.
Investment in technology – new quality center in Espelkamp – stabilizing anticipated revenues at a high level
In the current financial year, Harting is investing over €8 million in total in the construction of a quality and technology center which will be located at the heart of the manufacturing site in Espelkamp. It will be the workplace of the staff of the Central Quality and Technology Department whose tasks range from the development of new technologies to product qualification, which involves the testing, analysis and release of products in the certified, in-house laboratory.
For the coming year, the Harting Technology Group has set itself the goal of stabilizing global revenues at their current high levels. “The global economy is subject to constant fluctuations to which we as a company must react rapidly, flexibly and, above all, with foresight. Dealing with these fluctuations while at the same time keeping sight of the opportunities that will arise for us in future and how we can take advantage of these developments is the challenge we face on a daily basis,” as Dietmar Harting pointed out.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments