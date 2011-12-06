Harting posts increase in revenues

Harting posts significant increase in revenues – 16.5 % up on the previous year.

The Harting Technology Group, headquartered in Espelkamp in eastern Westphalia, posted revenues of €481 million in the last financial year. This signifies an increase in revenues of 16.5 % compared to the previous year (€413 million). “We set ambitious targets for the financial year and have exceeded our own expectations,” as Dietmar Harting stated the press conference on the annual financial statements held on December 5, 2011 in Espelkamp.



The products and solutions of the Espelkamp-based family owned and managed company are used worldwide in all sectors of industry. Connectivity & Networks. ranks as the division generating the most revenues.



Global revenue growth – significant increases in Germany



The Harting Technology Group’s groundbreaking developments are highly successful internationally. Growth in revenues was posted in all regions in the previous financial year. Positive developments in the engineering, energy, robotics and automation sectors have contributed significantly to these gains.



Developments in Germany, where revenues rose by 24 % and totaled €181 million (previous year: €146 million), were particularly pleasing for Harting. Revenues in Europe excluding Germany climbed from €140 million to €163 million, a rise of 16.4 %. Revenues of €44 million were generated in the Americas region (USA, South America and Canada) in the previous financial year which represents an 18.9 % increase (previous year: €37 million). Revenue growth was also posted again in Asia. Harting turned over €93 million here (previous year: €89 million), increasing revenues by 4.5 %.



Global workforce expansion



Harting created 301 new jobs worldwide in the previous financial year, the vast majority of which are located in the Mühlenkreis district. As at the reporting date on September 30, 2011, Harting had a total global workforce of 3,394. This signifies an overall increase of 301 employees compared to the previous year (3,093 employees).



Harting now employs 1,872 staff at its Mühlenkreis locations which is 212 more than in the previous year (1,660 employees). The headcount at the global national subsidiaries rose from 1,433 to 1,522. The expansion primarily concerned manufacturing and research and development.



Investment in technology – new quality center in Espelkamp – stabilizing anticipated revenues at a high level



In the current financial year, Harting is investing over €8 million in total in the construction of a quality and technology center which will be located at the heart of the manufacturing site in Espelkamp. It will be the workplace of the staff of the Central Quality and Technology Department whose tasks range from the development of new technologies to product qualification, which involves the testing, analysis and release of products in the certified, in-house laboratory.



For the coming year, the Harting Technology Group has set itself the goal of stabilizing global revenues at their current high levels. “The global economy is subject to constant fluctuations to which we as a company must react rapidly, flexibly and, above all, with foresight. Dealing with these fluctuations while at the same time keeping sight of the opportunities that will arise for us in future and how we can take advantage of these developments is the challenge we face on a daily basis,” as Dietmar Harting pointed out.