Arrow extends Crydom agreement

Arrow Electronics announced the extension of its distribution agreement with Crydom to the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Headquartered in Poole, Dorset (United Kingdom), Crydom is a supplier of two brands of solid-state relays, Crydom and Crouzet. Arrow and Crydom have worked together in Central Europe since 1999.



“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Arrow,” said Albert Vazquez, global sales director of Crydom. “It will allow us to offer our portfolio of standard and custom-made solid-state switching solutions to a wider base of Arrow customers. We are looking forward to working with our partner throughout the whole EMEA region.”



“With design, development, manufacturing and management personnel under one roof, Crydom is geared for fast response to our customers’ requirements,” said Axel Prauss, director of EMCO (electromechanical and connectors), Arrow EMEA. “In return, Arrow brings to the table comprehensive supply chain and logistic capabilities, combined with a history of commitment to customer service, which we believe will be invaluable assets to our partner.”