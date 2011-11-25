RS Components and SMC sign deal

RS Components has signed a new global trading agreement with SMC.

The agreement incorporates several new territories including Spain, China, Australia and New Zealand alongside the UK, France, Germany and Italy. RS will have access to SMC’s complete pneumatic control equipment range.



Kevin Thompson, General Manager Maintenance at Electrocomponents, commented: “This new agreement reinforces the importance of the partnership to both RS and SMC, not only in Europe but now globally. The combination of our high service worldwide distribution capability with SMC’s technological leadership will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs by giving them access to the latest pneumatic control technology. This strengthens our offer in the automation and control market, our primary technology focus for the maintenance sector.”



Steve Bangs, Managing Director of SMC Pneumatics (UK) Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be furthering our successful relationship with RS. This agreement will give us even greater access to its worldwide distribution network, helping us to develop our customer base globally and increase the sales of our industry leading pneumatic control products.”