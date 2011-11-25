© Avnet Abacus

Murata in pan-Euro-deal with Avnet Abacus

Distributor Avnet Abacus has announced that it has signed a Pan-European franchise agreement with Murata covering the Japanese manufacturer’s broad range of innovative passive products.



The agreement builds on a 20 year relationship between the two companies.



Previously, Avnet Abacus has covered selected European territories for Murata passives and has held a Pan-European agreement for the company’s power solutions products.



Commented Alan Jermyn, VP European Marketing: “We recognise Murata’s global leadership in ceramic based electronic components. Our particular focus will be on the application and design in of new products such as SMD Pyroelectric Infra Red sensors, AMR Sensors, Microblower, timing devices & Metal T-cap ranges.”