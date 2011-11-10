Kemet markets HiQ-CBR Series Surface MMCCs

Kemet Corporation introduced its new HiQ-CBR Series Surface Mount Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) in C0G dielectric.

“The addition of the HiQ-CBR Series demonstrates KEMET’s commitment to offer customers a complete line of capacitance solutions. Expansion into Radio Frequency and Microwave products will allow KEMET to bring our world-class service and technology to a broader audience,” said Bill Sloka, KEMET Specialty Product Manager.



“These devices offer extremely low ESR and high self-resonance characteristics, and are well-suited for resonant circuit applications or those where Q and stability of capacitance characteristics are required. HiQ-CBR Series capacitors exhibit no change in capacitance with respect to time and voltage and boast a negligible change in capacitance with reference to ambient temperature,” continued Sloka.