RS Components expands office in Singapore

RS Components expands office in Singapore as part of its growing presence within Asia Pacific.

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, has announced the opening of its new office in the International Business Park in Singapore.



The new 20,000 sq feet office represents part of the company’s increased investment in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the continued investment in personnel and infrastructure, RS Components has implemented a new call centre which will provide its customers with faster, more integrated communication channels.



The expansion of the company’s Singapore operations is the latest in a series of initiatives with the aim of delivering enhanced services to customers in Asia Pacific. These include increasing the local product range in the region, a revamped website and a new world class logistics facility in China.



“Apart from a strong manufacturing base, we believe that Asia will be leading the next wave of global innovation within the next few years,” said Richard Huxley, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, RS Components. “R&D spending in Asia is growing at a fast rate, accounting for 35.3 percent of the global spending on R&D. The Singapore Government has also recently announced that it would invest S$16.1 billion to support research, innovation and enterprise activities over the next 5 years. Our continued expansion and investments in the region are poised to leverage on these opportunities and enable us to maintain our position as the preferred long term partner for engineers across all industries within Asia Pacific.”