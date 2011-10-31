KLA-Tencor with USD 192 million in 1Q net income

KLA-Tencor Corporation reported operating results for its 1Q/2012 (which ended on September 30, 2011); GAAP net income stood at USD 192 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of USD 1.13 on revenues of USD 796 million for the 1Q/2012.

© KLA_Tencor

"KLA-Tencor's market leadership and strong business model enabled us to deliver solid financial results in the first quarter of fiscal year 2012, despite a challenging global economic and industry environment," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA-Tencor. "Though some of our customers are delaying capacity expansion plans today as they assess current macroeconomic and industry conditions, we are well-positioned to benefit from the investments that our customers are continuing to make in driving their advanced technology roadmaps."