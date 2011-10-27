ERNI withdraws legal action against HARTING

At the end of 2010, the HARTING Technology Group introduced its har-flex product series, a solution for the widest range of "board-to-board" and "board-to-cable" applications in SMT technology. In order to prevent the marketing in Germany, ERNI Electronics GmbH filed a suit with the Cologne Regional Court with reference to UWG, a special german law on unfair competition.

ERNI claimed that sales of the har-flex® product family HARTING had developed would be inadmissible due to the design, which was said to present a likelihood of confusion. ERNI took legal action in order to prevent sales of the har-flex product series.



The hearing has unconditionally affirmed HARTING in its view that the unambiguous labeling of the har-flex® products and the product information on the har-flex® family with the HARTING logo leave no room for doubt regarding the manufacturer. HARTING views this labeling as a reliable promise of quality for the customer.



As a result of the hearing before the regional court in Cologne at the end of September, ERNI Electronics GmbH has withdrawn its law suit according to the instructions from the court.



ERNI Electronics GmbH also did not question the legitimacy of the international marketing of the HARTING har-flex product series, which was received with great interest around the world. It is likewise uncontested that HARTING observed all patents and other industrial property rights when developing the har-flex® product series. The course of the hearing and the withdrawal of the suit by ERNI Electronics GmbH bring the action to a close.



"We are pleased that our arguments prevailed in the Cologne proceedings," reports Dr. Alexander Rost, Managing Director at the HARTING Technology Group. "The hearing has made it very clear that even further objections will not allow the competition to stop the products of HARTING's har-flex family."