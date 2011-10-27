Components | October 27, 2011
ERNI withdraws legal action against HARTING
At the end of 2010, the HARTING Technology Group introduced its har-flex product series, a solution for the widest range of "board-to-board" and "board-to-cable" applications in SMT technology. In order to prevent the marketing in Germany, ERNI Electronics GmbH filed a suit with the Cologne Regional Court with reference to UWG, a special german law on unfair competition.
ERNI claimed that sales of the har-flex® product family HARTING had developed would be inadmissible due to the design, which was said to present a likelihood of confusion. ERNI took legal action in order to prevent sales of the har-flex product series.
The hearing has unconditionally affirmed HARTING in its view that the unambiguous labeling of the har-flex® products and the product information on the har-flex® family with the HARTING logo leave no room for doubt regarding the manufacturer. HARTING views this labeling as a reliable promise of quality for the customer.
As a result of the hearing before the regional court in Cologne at the end of September, ERNI Electronics GmbH has withdrawn its law suit according to the instructions from the court.
ERNI Electronics GmbH also did not question the legitimacy of the international marketing of the HARTING har-flex product series, which was received with great interest around the world. It is likewise uncontested that HARTING observed all patents and other industrial property rights when developing the har-flex® product series. The course of the hearing and the withdrawal of the suit by ERNI Electronics GmbH bring the action to a close.
"We are pleased that our arguments prevailed in the Cologne proceedings," reports Dr. Alexander Rost, Managing Director at the HARTING Technology Group. "The hearing has made it very clear that even further objections will not allow the competition to stop the products of HARTING's har-flex family."
The hearing has unconditionally affirmed HARTING in its view that the unambiguous labeling of the har-flex® products and the product information on the har-flex® family with the HARTING logo leave no room for doubt regarding the manufacturer. HARTING views this labeling as a reliable promise of quality for the customer.
As a result of the hearing before the regional court in Cologne at the end of September, ERNI Electronics GmbH has withdrawn its law suit according to the instructions from the court.
ERNI Electronics GmbH also did not question the legitimacy of the international marketing of the HARTING har-flex product series, which was received with great interest around the world. It is likewise uncontested that HARTING observed all patents and other industrial property rights when developing the har-flex® product series. The course of the hearing and the withdrawal of the suit by ERNI Electronics GmbH bring the action to a close.
"We are pleased that our arguments prevailed in the Cologne proceedings," reports Dr. Alexander Rost, Managing Director at the HARTING Technology Group. "The hearing has made it very clear that even further objections will not allow the competition to stop the products of HARTING's har-flex family."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments