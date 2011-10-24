Murata with additional office in China

Japanese passive component manufacturer Murata has established a new office at the Wuhan Branch of Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Murata's sales company in China.

Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., one of the sales companies of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in China, recently established the Wuhan Branch, which is ready to start operating on October 24. This is the trading company's sixth outpost following its branches in Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing and Xi'an.



In recent years, the business center in the Greater China Region has been moving away from the coastal areas to the interior areas, and the establishment of new production bases and R&D bases and relocation of existing bases have evolved into a prominent trend. Start-up companies based in the interior are experiencing solid growth, and the search for ways and means to step up their sales activities in the interior, meet the requirements of their customers in a timely manner and provide more individualized services have become an important issue on their operations agenda.



Wuhan is a major city that represents the interior area and until now we have performed marketing focusing on automobiles and communications infrastructure. However, similar to other major cities in the interior areas such as Chongqing, this is an area where customers are shifting their production from the coastal areas. "We have established this branch in this area because we anticipate demand to increase in the future and we consider it to be an important region for developing our business in Greater China Region."



This branch will sell the group company's products and supply services mainly to it's customers in the Wuhan area.