KEMET with TSP Series capacitors

KEMET has introduced its new Tantalum Stack Polymer (TSP) Series capacitors.

The TSP Series is the first stack solution in the market that utilises organic conductive polymer as the cathode plate of the capacitor. The TSP Series is targeted at applications requiring high capacitance and very low ESR, but with limited board space in the consumer/gaming, computer, medical, military/aerospace, telecommunications, and transportation markets.



“Our new TSP Series surface mountable devices can be specified with a variety of capacitance and performance characteristics by stacking two, three, four, or six standard EIA case size discrete components into just one device, ” said Stanley Garrett, KEMET Technical Product Manager. “These custom combinations result in high capacitance, very low ESR and high ripple current capability in a single footprint, which makes them an ideal solution for applications such as power supplies for a wide range of products.”



Technical Information



- Capacitance values of 66µF to 4080µF

- Voltage rating of 3VDC to 35VDC

- Surge options available

- Operating temperature range of -55ºC to +125ºC