Mass production of thin, low-ESR electric double-layer energy devices
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has begun mass production of low-resistance (mΩ level) electric double-layer energy devices in slim, compact packages.
To meet diverse customer needs in recent years, as battery devices must offer greater efficiency and functionality, Murata has focused R&D efforts on electronic double-layer energy devices. Technology introduced by CAP-XX, an Australian component design and manufacturing firm and Murata business partner as of 2008, has led to volume production of electronic double-layer energy devices with low resistance (mΩ level) in compact, slim packages.
Optimization of electrochemical systems, including the electrode structure, enables flexible charging and discharging from high to low output at a range of temperatures. By supporting momentary peak load, the components also level battery load and can drive high-output functions that are difficult for batteries alone.
Features
- Low ESR (equivalent series resistance) on the mΩ level enables high-current, high-output charging and discharging
- High peak voltage: 2.7 V per cell
- Stable output characteristics in a broad range of operating temperatures: -30°C to +70°C
- Slim, highly durable package
- Swelling is controlled, making the product ideal for smartphones, tablet computers, or other slim devices
Applications
- Auxiliary power supply for LED flash units in digital cameras, camcorders, or mobile phones
- Means of reducing battery load fluctuations by supporting peak output Means of controlling battery load fluctuations from GSM or audio output
- Means of supporting peak output when driving small motors
- Backup solution for SSDs*2 or similar devices
- Means of supporting peak output for USB bus-powered*3 devices
- In conjunction with a variety of power-generating elements, can be used as a maintenance-free power-storage element with a useful life exceeding 100,000 cycles
