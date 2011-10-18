Eric Schuck named President of Arrow EMEA Components

Eric Schuck has been named president of Arrow Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Components effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Schuck will lead the electronics components products and services business for the EMEA region, reporting to Peter Kong, president, Arrow Global Components. Arrow EMEA provides electronic components, services and solutions to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers as well as contract manufacturers.



Mr. Schuck has served as vice president of sales for EMEA Components since 2010. Mr. Schuck joined Arrow in 1984 and his career has included progressively more significant leadership roles within sales, marketing and product asset management across the EMEA and Americas regions.



Mr. Schuck is assuming responsibility for EMEA Components from Brian McNally, as part of a strategic succession plan. Mr. McNally will remain in Europe to ensure a seamless transition through the end of 2011 when he will return to the United States to assume a senior strategic global assignment within the Global Components organization.



“Eric’s broad experiences at Arrow, along with his proven track record of leadership and success, make him the ideal person to succeed Brian in leading our EMEA Components organization,” said Mr. Kong. “We thank Brian for his many contributions to the EMEA region over the past three years not the least of which has been unifying the region into a One Arrow model. We look forward to his many future contributions to the Global Components business.”