Components | October 13, 2011
Arrow Electronics with global headquarters in Colorado
Arrow Electronics' Colorado operations will become the company's global headquarters, effective Nov. 15, 2011.
Arrow Electronics, with 2010 revenues of $18.7 billion, is currently headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has had a significant presence in Englewood, Colo., since 2000.
"With our Colorado operations serving as Arrow Electronics' global headquarters, our commitment to our employees, customers and suppliers remains the foundation of our strategy to create value for our shareholders," said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer for Arrow Electronics. "As we embark on the next phase of the company's history, we look forward to Colorado being the headquarters for the 52 countries that we serve."
"This is one of those moments when focus and discipline pays off," said Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. "We haven't been shy about working to retain, grow and recruit new businesses in Colorado. Today, we are proud to welcome Arrow Electronics' global headquarters to Colorado. We look forward to doing all we can to help the company continue to prosper."
The Englewood facility has served as the global base for the company's Enterprise Computing Solutions, Americas components and global services businesses.
"Our New York operations will continue to play a key role in the company," said Mr. Long. "Our global reach and local touch serve as a differentiator with our more than 115,000 customers and 1,200 suppliers around the world. We are looking forward to continuing our tradition of excellence from our new headquarters in Colorado."
