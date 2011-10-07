Antistat to distribute Simco Ion in the UK

Antistat has been named official Simco Ion distributor in the UK.

With a view to extending their existing ESD Equipment Range, Antistat have teamed up with Simco Ion to become one of their official UK distributors.



Since contamination and ESD problems are increasing in complexity, Simco-Ion has worked to develop ionisation solutions that will meet present and future demands. The static control range combines innovation and advanced technology to ensure ease-of-use, simple installation, minimal maintenance, and exceptional product performance.



The Simco Ion static control range will be available from Antistat from October 2011.