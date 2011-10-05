Components | October 05, 2011
Acal acquires German specialist electronics business
Acal plc has acquired 100% of MTC Micro Tech Components GmbH and its affiliate EMC Innovation Limited for an upfront cash consideration of EUR 2.4m (GBP 2.1m) before expenses. MTC has been acquired from Mr G Bächer.
MTC is a specialist provider of Electromagnetic shielding products to the European and Asian industrial electronic markets. Based in Germany, with a manufacturing operation in South Korea, MTC employs 20 staff. The company will form a separate business unit within Acal’s Electronics division and will retain its strong independent brand identity.
Additionally, a deferred cash consideration of up to €1.1m (£1.0m) will be payable in January 2013 subject to the business achieving agreed growth targets over the period to 31 December 2012. Mr G Bächer will remain with the business.
MTC’s revenues for the year ended 31 December 2010 were €2.9m (£2.5m) and it generated a pre tax profit of €0.5m (£0.4m). Gross assets, excluding cash balances, at 31 December 2010 were €0.5m (£0.4m). Revenue and profitability for the nine months to 30 September 2011 were 15% ahead of the prior year. The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing on an underlying profits basis for the Group’s year ending 31 March 2012.
Nick Jefferies, Group Chief Executive of Acal plc said:
“The acquisition of MTC is a further step in the implementation of our specialisation strategy. Operating in a rapidly growing niche, they bring a strong range of own brand Electromagnetic shielding products into the Group, which we plan to sell throughout Acal's European organisation. We are delighted to welcome MTC into the Group.
A combination of specialist acquisitions and a move towards more highly differentiated specialist products is driving higher margins which we anticipate will lead to increased profitability in the first half in line with our expectations.
With a strong balance sheet and in excess of £30m of banking facilities, the Group is well positioned to deal with changes in demand as a result of the uncertain economic conditions, as well as opportunities that may arise."
Additionally, a deferred cash consideration of up to €1.1m (£1.0m) will be payable in January 2013 subject to the business achieving agreed growth targets over the period to 31 December 2012. Mr G Bächer will remain with the business.
MTC’s revenues for the year ended 31 December 2010 were €2.9m (£2.5m) and it generated a pre tax profit of €0.5m (£0.4m). Gross assets, excluding cash balances, at 31 December 2010 were €0.5m (£0.4m). Revenue and profitability for the nine months to 30 September 2011 were 15% ahead of the prior year. The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing on an underlying profits basis for the Group’s year ending 31 March 2012.
Nick Jefferies, Group Chief Executive of Acal plc said:
“The acquisition of MTC is a further step in the implementation of our specialisation strategy. Operating in a rapidly growing niche, they bring a strong range of own brand Electromagnetic shielding products into the Group, which we plan to sell throughout Acal's European organisation. We are delighted to welcome MTC into the Group.
A combination of specialist acquisitions and a move towards more highly differentiated specialist products is driving higher margins which we anticipate will lead to increased profitability in the first half in line with our expectations.
With a strong balance sheet and in excess of £30m of banking facilities, the Group is well positioned to deal with changes in demand as a result of the uncertain economic conditions, as well as opportunities that may arise."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments