WIN Semiconductor chooses VIPER RF as approved design partner

VIPER RF and WIN Semiconductors have entered into an agreement under which VIPER RF will offer design support and specialised RF expertise.

"We are delighted to be working with them, and look forward to a long and mutually profitable relationship helping customers to use WIN’s foundry services." / Jim Mayock, CEO of VIPER RF

VIPER RF is a UK microwave and RF consultancy and product-based company that serves a range of markets including defence and security, communications and wireless applications, covering frequencies in the range DC – 100GHz.WIN Semiconductors has two advanced GaAs wafer fabs working on 150mm (6-inch) wafers, which provide dedicated foundry services to both design houses and IDM partners. The foundry services the growing demand for low cost manufacturing of high speed and high quality GaAs monolithic microwave ICs (MMICs) and radio frequency ICs. WIN has extensive experience in GaAs HBT and pHEMT MMIC fabrication, and its team provides continuous research and development to meet its customers' technology requirements.“VIPER RF has a wealth of experience in GaAs MMIC and RFIC design, particularly in the application areas that we address, such as high-end cellular communications, WLAN products, satellite communications and automotive radar,” said Brian Lee, Vice President Sales and Marketing at WIN Semiconductor. “We are confident that they will be able to give our customers a high level of design support and help them to achieve the best from using the WIN GaAs process.”“WIN Semiconductor is one of the world’s leading GaAs foundries, and we are honoured to have been chosen as one of their design resource partners,” added Jim Mayock, CEO of VIPER RF.