Components | October 04, 2011
WIN Semiconductor chooses VIPER RF as approved design partner
VIPER RF and WIN Semiconductors have entered into an agreement under which VIPER RF will offer design support and specialised RF expertise.
VIPER RF is a UK microwave and RF consultancy and product-based company that serves a range of markets including defence and security, communications and wireless applications, covering frequencies in the range DC – 100GHz.
“VIPER RF has a wealth of experience in GaAs MMIC and RFIC design, particularly in the application areas that we address, such as high-end cellular communications, WLAN products, satellite communications and automotive radar,” said Brian Lee, Vice President Sales and Marketing at WIN Semiconductor. “We are confident that they will be able to give our customers a high level of design support and help them to achieve the best from using the WIN GaAs process.”
“WIN Semiconductor is one of the world’s leading GaAs foundries, and we are honoured to have been chosen as one of their design resource partners,” added Jim Mayock, CEO of VIPER RF.
"We are delighted to be working with them, and look forward to a long and mutually profitable relationship helping customers to use WIN’s foundry services." / Jim Mayock, CEO of VIPER RFWIN Semiconductors has two advanced GaAs wafer fabs working on 150mm (6-inch) wafers, which provide dedicated foundry services to both design houses and IDM partners. The foundry services the growing demand for low cost manufacturing of high speed and high quality GaAs monolithic microwave ICs (MMICs) and radio frequency ICs. WIN has extensive experience in GaAs HBT and pHEMT MMIC fabrication, and its team provides continuous research and development to meet its customers' technology requirements.
“VIPER RF has a wealth of experience in GaAs MMIC and RFIC design, particularly in the application areas that we address, such as high-end cellular communications, WLAN products, satellite communications and automotive radar,” said Brian Lee, Vice President Sales and Marketing at WIN Semiconductor. “We are confident that they will be able to give our customers a high level of design support and help them to achieve the best from using the WIN GaAs process.”
“WIN Semiconductor is one of the world’s leading GaAs foundries, and we are honoured to have been chosen as one of their design resource partners,” added Jim Mayock, CEO of VIPER RF.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments