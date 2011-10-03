Top10: German distributors in 2010

© Future Electronics (illustration purposes only)

No major changes, but shifts in ranking, have occurred in the Top10 of German Distributors 2010.

whopping 39%

Most companies surveyed by Europartners Consultants Deutschland, achieved double-digit sales increases (when compared to 2009),Recovery of the German electronics and electrical industry has been quite remarkable over the last two and a half years. With the global crisis in 2009 also came the collapse of production of electronic goods in Germany - a downturn of 17%. However, as a surprise to most it recovered almost as quickly in 2010 - with a 14% increase.The German electronic components market passed through a similar cycle. However, turnover figures for 2010 (compared to 2008) 'only' increased by 6%. Compared to 2009, an increase of awas recorded.As before, themarket represents the largest product segment in the DTAM and increased by 12% between 2008 and 2009 (2009/2010 = +50%), followed bywith a decline of 11% (2009/2010 = +24%).reported an increase of 8% (2009/2010 = 37%).-----Europarters Consultancy Deutschland