Toshiba Electronics rolls out new photocouplers

Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has launched two new miniature photocouplers that provide isolation in accordance with key safety standards while operating at typical speeds up to 20Mbps at temperatures between -40°C and 125°C.

Offering a minimum isolation rating of up to 3750Vrms, the TLP2468 and TLP2168 are supplied in a miniature SO8 package and offer single- and dual-channel outputs respectively. Both are ideal for high-speed communication interfaces in applications such as factory automation equipment, measurement instruments and plasma display panels (PDPs). The TLP2168 will be particularly suitable for circuits where board space is at a premium.



The new couplers are built around GaAlAs LEDs that are optically coupled to integrated, high-gain, high-speed photodetectors. Both offer very high input-to-output noise resistance and incorporate an internal Faraday shield, which ensures a guaranteed, minimum common mode transient immunity of ±15kV/µs.



Operating across a wide supply voltage range of 2.7V to 5.5V, the TLP2468 and TLP2168 offer feature open collector, inverter logic outputs recommended to deliver a maximum output current of 14mA per channel.