Mouser signs Panasonic Semiconductor

Mouser Electronics will now be stocking the line of semiconductors from the semiconductor group of Panasonic Industrial Company.

“Panasonic has been a leader in the electronics industry for decades, and we are very pleased to be partnering with such an esteemed corporation to bring their semiconductor products to our customers,” said Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Semiconductors. “Bringing our specialized distribution expertise to back Panasonic’s premier semiconductor technology will ensure a seamless, efficient experience for design engineers and the essential competitive edge for their latest designs.”



"We are excited to partner with Mouser as Panasonic continues to expand its global presence," said Jeff Howell, Director of Components Group, Panasonic Industrial Company. “Mouser has the ability to rapidly get Panasonic’s products into the hands of design engineers and buyers and we look forward to a prosperous future."