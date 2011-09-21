Mouser builds on European growth

Mouser Electronics, Inc. continued expansion into Europe with the addition of new Customer Service Centers in Stockholm (Sweden) and Eindhoven (Netherlands).

This news follows the earlier 2011 openings of Mouser branches in Spain and the Czech Republic. Mouser's Customer Service Centers are located across Europe, strategically placed in Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Israel, along with Spain, Czech Republic, and now Sweden and the Netherlands.



Mouser recently reported 2011 sales in Europe were up 71% overall. Mouser posted gains of well over 71% in Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain; followed by increases of more than 65% in the U.K., Italy and the Netherlands.



These Q2 figures build upon last year's momentum, which saw revenues soar nearly 200% in Europe.



"We are sticking to our focus of distributing leading technologies to design engineers and buyers, topped with quality, localized service and support to back it all up. We believe localized support is key," says Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Vice President of EMEA Business. "Our strategic plans and commitment to localized customer service excellence continue to pay off with increased sales. From the very outset, we've seen Europe as being a major catalyst for design development and growth. With the continuing advancement of technology and steady worldwide demand for semiconductors and components, we're very excited about our future business prospects in Europe."