IMS with new representative in Spain and Portugal

International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS) has appointed Spantech S.A. as its representative in Spain and Portugal.

International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS), a manufacturer and supplier of high quality thick and thin film resistors, terminations, attenuators, planar dividers, planar filters and thermal management devices to the electronics industry, has appointed Spantech Microwave Technology S.A. as its representative to Spain and Portugal.



Spantech is headquartered in Malaga (Spain) and has been serving the electronics industry since 1992. They are focused on providing components to the military, communication, instrumentation and medical markets.