Avnet Technology Solutions appoints Regional Director

Avnet Technology Solutions named Henry Godwin as regional director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Mr Godwin will be responsible for the strategic direction of Avnet Technology Solutions in the region. He will report to Graeme Watt, President of Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA.



"Henry Godwin was selected for this position based on a proven track record in setting up new supplier franchises and driving exceptional results in terms of market share growth and profitability," said Watt. "He is a high achiever who consistently delivers more than what is asked of him. Henry's ability to build teams and work with channel partners will help Avnet continue to grow throughout the region, and allow us to create new opportunities for our partners in these markets."



Mr Godwin joins Avnet from Computacenter, where he was head of category, responsible for product categories spanning the data centre, networking and software. Before working for Computacenter, Henry Godwin was vendor divisional leader at Bell Microproducts, where he reported directly to the European Board and was responsible for achieving the revenue and profit targets of the company's HP business in the UK, and Symantec in EMEA.



"The Middle East and Africa region remains an emerging market with high growth potential for the IT channel," Watt added. "Henry will help accelerate the growth of Avnet's channel in the region by implementing localized programs and developing complete multi-vendor data centre solutions for our partners that include servers, storage, software, and value-added services."