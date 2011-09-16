Mouser signs Everspin distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has partnered with Everspin Technologies, Inc. for worldwide distribution.

“Our partnership with Everspin could not come at a better time,” said Mouser Vice President of Semiconductors, Mike Scott. “With MRAM technology gaining popularity and earning its place in a wide variety of applications, we are pleased to offer MRAM components to design engineers and buyers globally. We’re excited to see what new successes the future will bring to both of our companies.”



“Mouser’s progressive business attitude, global presence and dedication to the customer exemplify key characteristics we look for in a business partner,” said Scott Sewell, Vice President of Sales for Everspin Technologies. “With multiple global locations and a reputation for fast, accurate delivery of the newest technologies, we are confident in placing our innovative line of MRAM products in Mouser’s experienced care, and we have high expectations for years to come.”