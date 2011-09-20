Johnson Controls builds start-stop battery plant in China

Due to increasing global demand for high-quality automotive batteries for environmentally friendly Start-Stop technology, Johnson Controls is investing USD 100 million to build a Start-Stop vehicle battery plant in China.

In Germany, the company's plants in Hanover and Zwickau produce more than 11 million Start-Stop batteries annually. The company is also adding 6.8 million units of capacity in the United States.

The plant will supply global and local automakers in Asia and is expected to start production in early 2013."We project that China will continue to be the fastest growing market for automobiles through the end of this decade. At the same time, interest in the environment and more energy efficient vehicles is driving many of our OE customers to add Start-Stop vehicles to their fleets," said Kim Metcalf-Kupres, vice president strategy, sales and marketing at Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "We are working closely with our customers globally to ensure they receive the same levels of performance and reliable quality everywhere as we establish regional capacity in line with growing demand."The company is exploring several potential locations for the new plant and expects to make a final decision in the coming months.Johnson Controls anticipates the market for Start-Stop vehicles will grow to 35 million globally by 2015. To support this rapid growth, the company is investing USD 520 million worldwide over the next four years in additional production capacity for Start-Stop batteries: USD 280 million in Germany, an additional USD 140 million in the United States and USD 100 million dollars in China.