Components | September 20, 2011
Johnson Controls builds start-stop battery plant in China
Due to increasing global demand for high-quality automotive batteries for environmentally friendly Start-Stop technology, Johnson Controls is investing USD 100 million to build a Start-Stop vehicle battery plant in China.
The plant will supply global and local automakers in Asia and is expected to start production in early 2013.
"We project that China will continue to be the fastest growing market for automobiles through the end of this decade. At the same time, interest in the environment and more energy efficient vehicles is driving many of our OE customers to add Start-Stop vehicles to their fleets," said Kim Metcalf-Kupres, vice president strategy, sales and marketing at Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "We are working closely with our customers globally to ensure they receive the same levels of performance and reliable quality everywhere as we establish regional capacity in line with growing demand."
The company is exploring several potential locations for the new plant and expects to make a final decision in the coming months.
Johnson Controls investing USD 520 million globally for additional Start-Stop battery capacity
Johnson Controls anticipates the market for Start-Stop vehicles will grow to 35 million globally by 2015. To support this rapid growth, the company is investing USD 520 million worldwide over the next four years in additional production capacity for Start-Stop batteries: USD 280 million in Germany, an additional USD 140 million in the United States and USD 100 million dollars in China.
"We project that China will continue to be the fastest growing market for automobiles through the end of this decade. At the same time, interest in the environment and more energy efficient vehicles is driving many of our OE customers to add Start-Stop vehicles to their fleets," said Kim Metcalf-Kupres, vice president strategy, sales and marketing at Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "We are working closely with our customers globally to ensure they receive the same levels of performance and reliable quality everywhere as we establish regional capacity in line with growing demand."
The company is exploring several potential locations for the new plant and expects to make a final decision in the coming months.
In Germany, the company's plants in Hanover and Zwickau produce more than 11 million Start-Stop batteries annually. The company is also adding 6.8 million units of capacity in the United States.
Johnson Controls investing USD 520 million globally for additional Start-Stop battery capacity
Johnson Controls anticipates the market for Start-Stop vehicles will grow to 35 million globally by 2015. To support this rapid growth, the company is investing USD 520 million worldwide over the next four years in additional production capacity for Start-Stop batteries: USD 280 million in Germany, an additional USD 140 million in the United States and USD 100 million dollars in China.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments