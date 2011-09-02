Molex announces A|D|S membership

Molex announces its membership into A|D|S, a platform to provide value added solutions to the defence, aerospace, security and space markets.

“As part of our strategy to build upon existing business in the defence and aerospace markets both in the UK and mainland Europe, we see great benefit in joining A|D|S,” says Stephen Webster, European Industry Specialist, Military/Aerospace at Molex.



A|D|S gives Molex a platform to provide value added solutions to defence, aerospace, security and space markets through technology advancement and a forum to have a voice in determining industry positions. Molex also benefits from A|D|S support regarding regulation and legislation issues, as the preparation of standards in the AS, AGS and ESC series is part of a continuous programme of standardisation initiatives managed by the Technical Standards Committee of A|D|S.



A|D|S standards are published as part of a series of A|D|S Aerospace Industry Standards and, where appropriate, additional manufacturing and inspection requirements are issued as Reference Sheets (RS) or Technical Specifications (TS).



Molex supports industry efforts toward developing VITA open standards in modular embedded computing systems and components, in addition to SAE standards for fibre optics on aircraft and other flight vehicles. Reliability testing ensures product certification by third party agencies (UL, TUV, CSA, and CE). All Molex manufacturing facilities are ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified.