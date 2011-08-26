TE Connectivity partners with Talley

TE Connectivity (TE) has signed a partnership agreement with Talley, Inc. to distribute its cell site connectivity solutions throughout North America.

“TE’s broad portfolio gives us a one-stop source of products for cell site connectivity and other applications,” said Pat Flynn, vice president of market development at Talley, Inc. “We believe that our market presence and service model along with TE’s high-quality connectivity solutions provide real advantages for our customers.”



“TE Connectivity’s flexible cell site solutions help service providers prepare for future growth by offering products built to fit a variety of applications and cell site types,” said Jaxon Lang, vice president of Telecom Networks Americas at TE. “By partnering with one of the nation’s leading distributors of cell site connectivity products, we can bring these innovative solutions to market through more channels than ever before.”