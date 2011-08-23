Components | August 23, 2011
Osram: Nullity suits & infringement actions against LG and Samsung
Osram and Osram Opto Semiconductors filed a complaint against LG subsidiary LG Innotek Co., Ltd. with the Korea Trade Commission (KTC). Osram has also filed nullity suits and infringement actions against patents and companies of LG Group and Samsung in Korea.
Osram is convinced that these companies are infringing core patents of Osram in Korea. LG and Samsung already filed the respective claims in Korea in June this year.
“We respect the property rights of other companies and expect the same from other market participants. Our most important competitors have acknowledged our patents by entering into cross-license agreements with us or paying royalties,” stated Aldo Kamper, CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors. “That is why we are setting a clear signal with our actions in Korea, not least for our customers, for whom we are a reliable partner.”
In the filing with the KTC, Osram alleges that LG Innotek infringes four LED patents for generating white light. Such LEDs are used for instance in display backlighting for modern TV sets and computer monitors. Osram is requesting the KTC to issue an order banning the exports of certain LG LED products from Korea that are manufactured using patented Osram core technology.
In its infringement actions with the Seoul Central District Court, Osram stresses that LG Group and Samsung companies are infringing Osram’s patents on white and surface mountable LEDs in Korea and is therefore requesting these companies to refrain from the unauthorized use of Osram technology. Furthermore, Osram is claiming damage compensation. In parallel, Osram has filed nullity suits against patents that both companies asserted against Osram. In Osram’s view these patents are null and void.
In June 2011, Osram sued LG Group and Samsung companies for infringing patents and filed lawsuits in the USA and Germany. Osram also filed infringement lawsuits against LG Group companies in Japan and China, where Osram requests for injunctive relief and damage compensation. In the USA (ITC) Osram also filed for an import ban.
