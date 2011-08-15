Components | August 15, 2011
LED light bulb prices dropped 2%~6%
LEDinside’s recent price survey, targeting the warm white LED light bulbs in global major markets as replacements for traditional 40W and 60W incandescent bulbs, indicates that the ASP of LED light bulb for 40W incandescent light replacement declined to USD 24 with a 2% drop compared to June.
The ASP of LED light for 60W incandescent light replacement plunged to USD 45 with a 6% decrease.
LEDinside points out that in regard to prices in July, the European market underwent the most prominent setback, averaging a double-digit price decline. In addition to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates and mild price adjustments by major brand vendors, the drastic price downturn can be mostly attributed to the effects caused by second-tier manufacturers’ new products.
The Japanese market suffered the second largest decline (a 5% drop in LED light bulb ASP), with the American market in a close third. As for the South Korean market, the LED light bulb price remained steady.
LED Light Price for 60W Incandescent Replacement Averaged USD 45 with No Rebound in Sight
The ASP of LED light bulbs as replacements for 60W incandescent lights dropped to USD 45, with a 6% decrease compared to June and a considerable decline of 7% in the Japanese market. Although an ASP of USD 45 still seems rather pricey for most consumers, many LED light bulbs with more affordable prices have been launched in the market, providing more options for consumers. However, the new light bulbs’ reliability remains to be seen over time, while the product standards and indications have yet to be established.
With the persisting downturn, LEDinside states that the price is expected to continue plunging. As for LED light bulb for 40W incandescent light replacement, the price declined to USD52/Klm in July, while the price of LED light for 60W incandescent light replacement dropped to USD55/Klm.
