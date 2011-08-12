Everlight Electronics signs with Digi-Key

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. have inked a global distribution agreement.

Everlight Electronics manufactures through-hole and surface mounted LEDs, optical sensors and infrared components, and state-of-the-art lighting fixtures and digital LED displays.



“With this agreement, Digi-Key has recognized our customer’s strong demand for Everlight products,” said Mark Zack, vice president, semiconductors, Digi-Key Corporation. “By offering Everlight’s top quality LED and lighting solutions, we are able to meet the design and supply chain needs of the engineering and purchasing communities.”



“Our customers expect worldwide availability and support for our products. We are convinced that Digi-key is a strong partner for the broadening of our sales channels. Digi-Key’s position as a premier online catalog and e-commerce distributor allows both Everlight and Digi-Key the opportunity to serve an expanding global customer base. Digi-Key's ability to quickly deliver Everlight products to design engineers around the world supports our commitment to meet the design needs of a diverse customer base through an extremely easy-to-use and flexible channel,” said Bernd Kammerer, general manager of sales and marketing, Everlight Electronics.