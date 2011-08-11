EasySYNC partners with Mouser Electronics

EasySYNC Ltd has finalized a global distribution deal with Mouser Electronics.

“We are very excited at the prospect of collaborating with Mouser. Its highly effective online sales facilities, network of customer support centers, regular catalogue updates and the breadth of part numbers stocked make it a first class resource for electronics designers across the globe. Mouser’s proven ability to connect with one of the industry’s largest customer bases and its highly professional operation will be invaluable to EasySYNC as the company looks to grow its presence on the world stage", states Susan Maxwell, General Manager for EasySYNC.