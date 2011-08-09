Littelfuse acquires Selco A/S

Littelfuse, Inc. has purchased all the outstanding stock of Selco A/S, based in Roskilde (Denmark).

"The acquisition of Selco is a significant step in our strategy to expand our protection relay business,” said Dan Stanek, General Manager of Littelfuse Startco. “Their focus on power generation controls and arc-flash detection systems compliment our existing offering of protection relays. They also provide a strong base for further expansion of our industrial protection business and broaden our capabilities to help customers reduce electrical hazards. They are an excellent fit for Littelfuse.”



Jens Hammer Sørensen, Managing Director of Selco, added, “We believe that this is a great partnership. We think the combination with Littelfuse will allow us to bring new products and capabilities to our customers and enable new opportunities to grow the business.”