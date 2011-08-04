Arrow and Zenaro Lighting in agreement

Arrow Electronics and Zenaro Lighting GmbH have entered into a distribution agreement for the EMEA region.

Founded in 2010 and with headquarters in Kamp-Lintfort, Zenaro Lighting GmbH develops LED lighting and lighting systems, power supplies and light engines. The company services numerous markets, such as street lighting, office and industrial lighting, the consumer and lifestyle sector, retrofit solutions, and LED components. Although Zenaro focuses primarily on the European market, it is globally networked through Zenaro Lighting America and Zenaro Lighting Asia.



“Zenaro provides a wide variety of markets with lighting solutions that are tailored precisely to customer requirements,” says Stephane Rosa, lighting director of Arrow Electronics in EMEA. “Zenaro focusses solely on LED technology and offers components additional to light sources, which makes the company a perfect fit in our portfolio of total technical solutions for the lighting industry. A fundamental aspect of the growth strategy is the 25-plus years of experience of the parent company, Everlight Electronics, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of LEDs and components.”



“Arrow has developed a strong team of experts in the lighting segment, along with the corresponding know-how for significant lighting markets," says Hubert Niewerth, general manager of Zenaro Lighting. “We want to use our network to grow globally, and with Arrow as a worldwide distributor, we’ve now laid an important cornerstone for collaboration in the EMEA region."