Components | August 03, 2011
Global market for supercapacitors to be worth USD 1.2<em>bn</em> in 2015
The global market for supercapacitors was estimated to be worth USD 470 million in 2010. That value is projected to be USD 1.2 billion in 2015, after increasing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.
The global supercapacitors market can be broken down into four segments - electronics, energy, transportation, and other.
The segment made up of electronics was valued at USD 324 million in 2010, and in 2015 should be worth USD 611 million, yielding a CAGR of 13.5%.
The energy segment, worth $82 million in 2010, should rise to nearly USD 302 million in 2015, a CAGR of 29.7%.
The transportation segment was worth nearly USD 64 million in 2010 and should reach a value of USD 282 million in 2015, a CAGR of 34.8%.
The segment made up of others, mostly sensors and instrumentation, and medical, was relatively small for 2010 and in 2015 should have a value of USD 5.6 million.
Supercapacitors, often known as electrical double-layer capacitors, or EDLCs, are devices with design characteristics similar to both capacitors and batteries, and are capable of storing and releasing energy that has a very high capacitance value. The report is designed to present a current assessment of the supercapacitor industry from a technological as well as market point of view, and to outline future trends and key developments.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the number of new patents in the supercapacitor field tripled. This led to the development of new electronic products that had improved electrical properties as well as reduced production costs. Despite the recent global economic downturn, supercapacitors are expected to continue healthy technological and market growth driven primarily by utilization in the electronics sector, portable electronics in particular.
