Farnell strong on e-commerce channels

Farnell now transacts more than 70% of its business in Europe via e-commerce channels, a figure which continues to grow as increasing numbers of customers select the web as their channel of choice.

The first Farnell website, launched in 1996, laid the foundations for the company’s e-commerce proposition that has continually evolved and developed over the last 15 years. The company has now passed the 70% key performance target, set at the outset of its strategic transformation, well ahead of schedule.



After reaching the 60% milestone over a year ago Farnell has continued to develop and improve its 22 local language websites with tools like iBuy, dedicated new product microsites, online webinars, parametric search and product listing functionality.



Farnell’s exclusive online eCommunity element14, which recently celebrated its second anniversary, has been a significant factor in boosting the online experience for design engineers. element14 was further enhanced last month with the launch of the element14 knode, the world’s first interactive design automation hub for electronic design engineers.



“Passing the landmark figure of 70% of orders being completed via e-commerce channels underlines the success of our online proposition and strategy,” said Neil Harrison, President of Farnell Europe. “With challenging market conditions across the industry we continue to grow our active customer base and take market share. By continually innovating and adding new features to our online customer experience, we are helping to simplify and accelerate our customers’ design processes when they are seeking information and purchasing product. Making applications available for the latest mobile platforms such as iPhone and iPad demonstrates that we are keeping pace with the very latest technology and working practices of our customers, driving profitable growth with our innovative web proposition.”