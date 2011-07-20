Mouser reports record global sales in Q2

Mouser Electronics, Inc., regarded as a top design engineering resource and global distributor for semiconductors and electronic components, announces a 24% increase in global Q2 sales.

The design-fulfillment distributor, known for its broad inventory of the newest components, is continuing to expand worldwide to provide design engineers with the highest level of personalized service and technical support.



"Sales continue to be exceptionally strong globally in 2011. After growing 70% last year, we were prepared for a slower 2011. But, the Q2 global sales growth of 24% made it another record quarter. This puts Mouser at a 27% sales increase in the first half of 2011. We’re excited about what we’re seeing again this year. With the continuing advancement of technology, the demand for semiconductors and electronic components remains very high. Our strategic plans and our commitment to customer service excellence continue to pay off with increased sales", explains Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO.



In Asia, China and the Americas, Mouser continues to grow at nearly 20%, with the strongest growth in Europe where Mouser’s 2011 sales are up 71%. Mouser posted gains of well over that 71% in Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain; followed by gains of over 65% in the UK, Italy and the Netherlands.



Mouser is continuing its expansion in Europe with the addition of customer service / technical support branches. In Q3 Mouser will open new branches in Stockholm (Sweden) and Eindhoven (The Netherlands). This follows the Q1 and Q2 openings of Mouser branches in France, Spain and the Czech Republic.