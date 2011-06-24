Vicor appoints Future Electronics

Channel management expert Richard Begen to lead partnership with Future Electronics and drive global distribution strategies for Vicor. Future Electronics will begin a phased rollout of Vicor’s products in August of this year.

In his new role, Begen will drive global distribution strategies for Vicor. Future Electronics provides a global channel for Vicor’s extensive portfolio of proven high-performance power components and systems. In selecting optimal power solutions for their applications, customers gain the advantage of Vicor’s high density, modular power building blocks supported by Future Electronics’ extensive sales network and recognized expertise in product selection and other design consulting services.



Philip Davies, Vice President of Vicor Global Sales and Marketing, commented, “The distribution channel is a critical element in Vicor’s go-to-market strategy. Vicor’s innovative products deliver a compelling advantage through efficiency and power density. Rich’s wealth of experience in sales, channel strategy and business management will greatly advance our efforts to meet the diverse needs of Vicor’s growing list of customers.”



“Signing Future Electronics as our Global Distributor,” Begen said, “enables OEM customers across a broad spectrum of markets and applications worldwide to access the most technologically advanced product portfolio in the power electronics industry.”



“Vicor’s modular solutions offer engineers the flexibility to create compact, highly functional, economical and efficient power designs with much shorter development cycles that minimize time to market,” Bruce Jones, Vice-President, Worldwide Product Marketing for Future Electronics. “These capabilities make the product a strong addition to our supplier network.”