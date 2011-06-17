Plastic film dielectric capacitors hard to come by these days

"Plastic film dielectric capacitors remained the most difficult type of board mounted capacitor to obtain in May 2011", writes Dennis Zogbi in an tti MarketEye article.

Materials shortages and increased unit demand continued the stretch in lead times for plastic film capacitors. There is a market vacuum in the metallized PET market space left by the exit of Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH, which caused lead time extensions in the market even before the Japan quake.



On top of this came the affect the Japan quake in March had on an ethylene processing facility in the Tohoku region.



Lead times for DC film capacitors decreased by only 1.7% in May 2011, after a 23% increase in April (due to the Japan quake in late March), Mt Zogbi continues. Global lead times for DC film capacitors remain at an elevated level of 29.25 weeks at the end of May. Snubber capacitors remain the most difficult product to get, averaging about 40 weeks.