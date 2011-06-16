World Micro enters Medical Devices market sector

Georgia-based electronics distributor, World Micro, Inc., announced the rollout of a new business sector to serve the medical device market. In anticipation of entering the medical electronics market space, the company recently earned its ISO-13485 certification.

To spearhead this initiative, World Micro recently hired industry veteran Terry Miller to manage the business development for this market segment. Previous to joining World Micro, Miller served as rugged-power product manager for Samtec, Inc.



In keeping with its growth strategy, the company also hired an additional five regional sales executives who will support the company's tactical team-based sales force. The new staff will focus on expanding regional customer bases. In addition, World Micro plans to bring another ten regional sales executives on board by the end of 2011.



"World Micro intends to keep up the pace in growing its territorial and customer bases and needs an expanded sales team to support these efforts. I'm especially excited about the capabilities Terry is bringing to the company and look forward to bringing customers the benefits of his industry experience. And, the new market entry and additional staff support will also enable greater coordination with our manufacturer's representatives program to increase our visibility within the medical device market. We want to help our reps in any way we can to create awareness about World Micro's values and capabilities and its ability to be a valuable resource in an otherwise underserved market", said Todd Ballew, executive vice president and general manager at World Micro, Inc.