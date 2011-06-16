Components | June 16, 2011
World Micro enters Medical Devices market sector
Georgia-based electronics distributor, World Micro, Inc., announced the rollout of a new business sector to serve the medical device market. In anticipation of entering the medical electronics market space, the company recently earned its ISO-13485 certification.
To spearhead this initiative, World Micro recently hired industry veteran Terry Miller to manage the business development for this market segment. Previous to joining World Micro, Miller served as rugged-power product manager for Samtec, Inc.
In keeping with its growth strategy, the company also hired an additional five regional sales executives who will support the company's tactical team-based sales force. The new staff will focus on expanding regional customer bases. In addition, World Micro plans to bring another ten regional sales executives on board by the end of 2011.
"World Micro intends to keep up the pace in growing its territorial and customer bases and needs an expanded sales team to support these efforts. I'm especially excited about the capabilities Terry is bringing to the company and look forward to bringing customers the benefits of his industry experience. And, the new market entry and additional staff support will also enable greater coordination with our manufacturer's representatives program to increase our visibility within the medical device market. We want to help our reps in any way we can to create awareness about World Micro's values and capabilities and its ability to be a valuable resource in an otherwise underserved market", said Todd Ballew, executive vice president and general manager at World Micro, Inc.
In keeping with its growth strategy, the company also hired an additional five regional sales executives who will support the company's tactical team-based sales force. The new staff will focus on expanding regional customer bases. In addition, World Micro plans to bring another ten regional sales executives on board by the end of 2011.
"World Micro intends to keep up the pace in growing its territorial and customer bases and needs an expanded sales team to support these efforts. I'm especially excited about the capabilities Terry is bringing to the company and look forward to bringing customers the benefits of his industry experience. And, the new market entry and additional staff support will also enable greater coordination with our manufacturer's representatives program to increase our visibility within the medical device market. We want to help our reps in any way we can to create awareness about World Micro's values and capabilities and its ability to be a valuable resource in an otherwise underserved market", said Todd Ballew, executive vice president and general manager at World Micro, Inc.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments